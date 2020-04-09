Fire breaks out in Lucknow's KGMU Hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of the King George Medical University in Lucknow late on Wednesday evening.

The fire was noticed in the second floor of the Trauma Centre in the lift lobby area between the Medicine and the Orthopedic Department.

"All the patients were evacuated safely on the information of the fire and there are no casualties," said Dr Sandeep Tiwari, in-charge of Trauma Centre.

Lucknow Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Vijay Singh said that 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot but with the help of two to three fire tenders, the blaze was doused within half an hour.

The patients were shifted with the assistance of hospital guards and medical staff. (ANI)

