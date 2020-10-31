Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Fire breaks out in Maharashtra's thermocol factory

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2020 21:31 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): A fire broke out at a thermocol factory in Nala Sopara area in Maharashtra.

No injuries were reported so far.
Firefighting operations are underway. (ANI)

