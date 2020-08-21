Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder area of Mumbai, no injuries reported

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Raj Gaur Chamber building in the Masjid Bunder area of Mumbai, Maharashtra around 2 pm on Friday.

However, no injuries reported in the incident as the fire was extinguished within 26 minutes, said Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) in a statement.

The incident occurred after a fire broke out in common electric meter box at Raj Gaur Chamber, MFB said. (ANI)






