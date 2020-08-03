Fire breaks out in mobile store at Andhra's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A fire broke out in a mobile store in Vizianagaram town due to electric short circuit, Fire Officer, Vara Prasad said.

According to the officer, the incident occurred at around 11 am and the shop owner has suffered a loss of around Rs 9 lakh as all the cell phones and other peripherals were charred.

Speaking to ANI over a phone call, Prasad said, "A fire broke out in MK mobile shop this morning at 11 am due to electric short circuit. Two fire engines are rushed to the spot."

"The firefighters doused the blaze approximately in an hour while cell phones and other peripherals were burnt. Shop owner estimates that almost Rs 9 lakh worth property is burnt in the accident," added Prasad. (ANI)

