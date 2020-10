Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder's Cutlery market in Mumbai on Sunday.



The fire broke out on the first floor of the building which was later declared as level-3 fire.

Nine fire tenders and seven jumbo tankers are operational on the spot to douse the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)