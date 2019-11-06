Eight fire tenders were pressed into action to control the fire. Photo/ANI
Fire breaks out in Mumbai godown

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 02:14 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a closed godown in Mamledar Wadi area in Malad West here on Tuesday night.
Eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which Mumbai Fire brigade categorised as 'level-3' fire.
Visuals from the spot showed black smoke emanating from the building.
No injuries have been reported so far in the incident.
The cause of the fire is not known and the damage suffered is yet to be ascertained.
Fire fighting operations are currently underway. (ANI)

