Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Andheri East

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A level-III fire has broken out on Thursday morning at Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai.

According to official reports, the fire is confined to the server room on the second floor of the Rolta company.

Eight fire tenders are currently present at the spot and four fire fighting jets are in operation to control the fire.

The search operation is underway to search and rescue any trapped persons.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

