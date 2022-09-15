हिंदी खबर
Representative image
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital doused off; no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 16:46 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in the godown of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday.
According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.
"A fire broke out in the godown of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital today and it was brought under control, no casualties were reported in the incident," the fire department informed. (ANI)

