Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in the godown of Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday.
According to the fire department, no casualties have been reported so far.
Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Cooper Hospital doused off; no casualties reported
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2022 16:46 IST
