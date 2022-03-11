Visual from spot (ANI/Photo)
Fire breaks out in parking space of Karnataka's Kengeri police station

ANI | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 20:03 IST


Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the parking space of the Kengeri police station earlier on Friday in Karnataka, the police informed.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, the fire incident took place at around 1:30 pm today.

"The compound wall adjoining to railway track also caught fire. Around 12 vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft and robbery cases were damaged in the incident," the DCP noted.

The fire was doused later. (ANI)

