New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Fire has broken out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday.
As many as 32 fire tenders are present at the spot and firefighters are engaged in the operation to douse the fire.
According to Delhi police, one person has died in the fire incident.
More details awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi, 1 dead
ANI | Updated: Jan 09, 2020 07:13 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Fire has broken out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday.