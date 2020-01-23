Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported

Hyderabad (Telangana">Telangana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.

"Plastic godown belonged to one Syed Amir," said police.

After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Due to thick smoke, neighbouring areas were evacuated.

No casualty was reported, said police.

Further information awaited. (ANI)

