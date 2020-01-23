Hyderabad (Telangana">Telangana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.
"Plastic godown belonged to one Syed Amir," said police.
After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
Due to thick smoke, neighbouring areas were evacuated.
No casualty was reported, said police.
Further information awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualty reported
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 11:10 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana">Telangana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic godown at Sai Baba Nagar in Mailardevpally district of Hyderabad on Thursday morning, police said.