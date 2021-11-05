Fire breaks out in servants' quarter at Doordarshan director's residence in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in a servants' quarter at the residence of Doordarshan director at Shahjahan Road in the national capital on Friday, said fire officials.

The call about the fire was received at 2 am and a total of six people were rescued from the house, they said.

As per fire officials, as many as four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.



According to the fire officials, the domestic articles kept in the servants' quarter on the ground floor of the house of Doordarshan director Mahender Singh had caught fire.

Two people were rescued by locals before the fire department reached the spot, the other four people were rescued by the firemen and a woman was shifted to RML hospital.

The case has been handed over to Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Dharmender of Tilak Marg Police Station.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

