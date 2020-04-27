Fire breaks out in Shimla's Sandasu village, doused

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in Sandasu village of Chirgaon in the Shimla district, early Monday morning.

One house has been completely destroyed while another house was partially damaged.

"The fire started around 5 'o'clock in the morning. One house has been completely destroyed due to the fire while another house has been damaged partially," said Ashwani Kumar, SHO, Chirgaon.

The fire has been doused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

