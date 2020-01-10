Fire breaks out in slums of Delhi's Sarai Rohilla

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in the slums of Sarai Rohilla, near Liberty Cinema here on Friday morning.

Four fire tenders are currently at the spot.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, one person died in a fire that broke out at an establishment in East Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area.

On January 2, one fireman lost his life and 17 people, including three workers and 14 Delhi Fire Service personnel, were injured in the blaze that occurred at a factory in west Delhi's Peeragarhi. (ANI)

