Fire breaks out in sports goods factory in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Fire broke out in a sports goods factory in Surajkund area on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders have reached the spot to control the fire, police said.

"Police got a call regarding the fire in NK Sports factory. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nitin Tiwari told reporters.

When asked about the possible reason behind the fire, Tiwari said: "There can be many reasons for the fire. It will be investigated later. Our first priority is to provide safety to the local citizens."

Tiwari also said that if there is a commercial activity going on in a residential area, then there is a need to take action in this regard. (ANI)

