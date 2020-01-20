Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Monday morning in a store near Prabhat Talkies in Thane.
Two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) have also reached at the incident site.
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in store in Thane
ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2020 08:29 IST
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A major fire broke out on Monday morning in a store near Prabhat Talkies in Thane.