Fire breaks out in Surat ONGC plant, sparked by 3 consecutive blasts

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out at the Hazira Gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation plant in Surat in the early hours of Thursday.

According to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel, three consecutive blasts at around 3 am at the plant sparked the fire.

"Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far," Patel told ANI.



He further said that the depressurization of the pressurized gas system was underway.

"We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency. The cause of the blasts is not yet known," he added.

Meanwhile, ONGC tweeted, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person." (ANI)

