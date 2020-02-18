Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivali in Thane on Tuesday.
According to fire officials, 11 fire engines rushed to the spot. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the factory after the fire broke out.
Fire tenders had evacuated workers from nearby companies.
No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in Thane chemical factory, none injured
ANI | Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:15 IST
Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivali in Thane on Tuesday.