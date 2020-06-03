Fire breaks out in Tughlaqabad slum area, brought under control

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A fire that broke out in Valmiki Basti of Tughlaqabad's slum area in the night was brought under control on Wednesday.

According to Divisional fire officer, SK Dua, a call was received at 1:31 am regarding the fire, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

"The fire was brought under control at around 3:30 am. Coolings operations are on, no casualties have been reported," Dua told ANI here. (ANI)

