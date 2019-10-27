Three fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire at the spot in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI
Three fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire at the spot in Hyderabad. Photo/ANI

Fire breaks out in tyre godown in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A fire broke out on Sunday in a tyre godown located near Sushma theatre in the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station in the city.
"Immediately after receiving information about the fire, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the process to control the fire is on," Srinivas, SFO, Vanasthalipuram fire station said.
Till now no casualties have been reported and reason for the fire is not yet known. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:44 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Woman complains against husband for marrying second time

Ibrahimpatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): A woman has complained to the police against her husband for marrying second time after meeting a woman on social media platform TikTok.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 21:08 IST

Puducherry CM tweets prayers for rescue of minor trapped in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday tweeted his prayers for the rescue of a minor boy who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday and for whom rescue operations are underway.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:49 IST

Leaving no stone unturned to modernise forces: PM Modi

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government left no stone unturned to modernise armed forces in the last five years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:33 IST

46 hrs on, operations to rescue toddler who fell into Trichy...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): More than 46 hours after a two-year-old boy fell into a borewell here, rescue teams are continuing their efforts to pull out the toddler after a brief delay and amidst a downpour.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 20:29 IST

PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader Kamal Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of former Punjab unit BJP president Kamal Sharma, who passed away on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Govt not providing jobs to Muslims anyway; AIUDF chief on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Slamming the Assam government over its two-child policy, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday alleged that as the government was anyway not providing jobs to Muslims, they should go ahead and have as many children as they want.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:37 IST

Three days after chopper crash, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanies...

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 27 (ANI): Three days after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv chopper crash-landed in Poonch sector with him on board, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajouri.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 19:27 IST

PM Modi calls soldiers his family, extends Diwali greetings

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called soldiers as his family and lauded them for guarding the borders even during festivals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:58 IST

Hyderabad: Champion bull Sartaj to be main attraction for Sadar carnival

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Champion Bull 'Sartaj', the main attraction for the upcoming 'Sadar' carnival, also known as Dunnapothula panduga, arrived here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:43 IST

Andhra villagers fear flames from ONGC rig, appeal to government

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Villagers in Alamaru in Penumantra Mandal here, where Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited has recently set up an oil rig have made an appeal to the government to remove the plant from the area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:18 IST

Bihar: Students forced to write exams in open due to space crunch

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Students were forced to write their examinations on open grounds due to overcrowding of the premises of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:41 IST

Tamil Nadu Health Minister meets family of 2-year-old who fell...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday met the family members of the 2-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti area of Trichy district, and consoled them.

Read More
iocl