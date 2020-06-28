Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Tilak colony under the limits of Kotwali Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Saturday.
Three fire tenders are at the spot.
The fire fighting operation is underway. (ANI)
Fire breaks out in UP's Rampur
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:54 IST
Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Tilak colony under the limits of Kotwali Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Saturday.