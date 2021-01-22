Fire breaks out in Wagle area of Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Biocell company near Wagle Police Station in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday. A fire fighting operation is underway to curtail the damage.



"Fire breaks out at Biocell company near Wagle Police Station in Thane city. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited," said Thane Municipal Corporation.

More details awaited in this regard.

On Thursday, a fire incident at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari facility had led to the deaths of five people. (ANI)

