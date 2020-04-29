Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in the foundry department near the old HAL airport after a magnesium scrap stockpile caught fire early morning on Wednesday.

As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire and the entire area has been cordoned off, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield.

No one was reported injured in the incident. (ANI)

