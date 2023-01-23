Fire breaks out near Shivaji Mandai in Mumbai's Kurla West

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that a level-2 fire broke out near Shivaji Mandai in the Kurla West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai.

The level 2 fire is usually of moderate flame length and rate of spread.

According to the BMC, several fire tenders had reached the spot.



"A level 2 fire broke out in Shivaji Mandai, Kurla West area. Fire tenders are present at the spot," BMC said.

Earlier, the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) doused a level-one, an easily inflammable, fire, that broke out in a two-storeyed building, in Mumbai's Byculla area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on January 12.

"A level 1 fire broke out at a room in 2-storeyed building at around 9:20 pm in BJ Marg, Dagadi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla area," BMC said in a statement.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service after receiving the intimidation. (ANI)

