New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in an AC unit on the sixth floor of the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building at Kidwai Bhawan in Delhi on Tuesday.



A call was placed for the incident at 10 am and 15 fire tenders reached the spot. Cooling operations are underway.

No one was inside at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)