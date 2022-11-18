Fire breaks out on Navjeevan Express in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Fire broke out in the pantry car of Train No 12655, Navjeevan Express bound for Chennai from Ahmedabad when the train reached Gudur railway station in Tirupati district at 2.42 am on Friday.

This caused panic among the passengers travelling on the train. Railway officials promptly stopped the train at Gudur Junction railway station and brought the fire under control.

The police informed that the fire was caused due to overheating in the pantry car.

The Railways officials have informed that this fire had erupted in the train's kitchen department. The train was stopped for nearly an hour.

"We were shocked to see the fire in the train; after which we informed the officials. They reacted to it immediately and thus saved a lot of passengers," the passenger said.

"It happened around 2.48 am near the Guduru junction. A fire broke out in the pantry car with over-heat. All the preventive measures were taken and hence it was controlled. The train was halted for around 80 minutes," Railway PRO Nasrupt Mandrapkur said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)