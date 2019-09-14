Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A fire broke out on a skywalk outside Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning.
Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.
It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green
ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 10:59 IST
