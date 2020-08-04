Fire breaks outside pharmaceutical company in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A fire broke out outside a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

While talking to ANI, Rambilli Sub Inspector Arun Kiran informed that the incident took place at around 11:30 am today morning when a transformer near the company got a short circuit causing the fire.

"There is a drain outside Vijayasri pharma company located in the SEZ at Rambilli. Solvent waste goes out of that drain. Today at around 11:30 am, the transformer near the company got short-circuited, causing a minor fire. Flares of the fire fell in the drainage and the solvent waste in the drain also caught fire," said Arun Kiran.

"2 two-wheelers near that drain caught fire in the incident. While one of them got completely burnt, the second two-wheeler was 25 per cent burnt. The fire extinguisher at the company has been used to douse the fire. Later, one fire engine from Rambilli fire station reached the spot immediately and doused the fire," Rambilli Station Fire Officer M Lakshmipati Raju said while giving details of the incident. (ANI)

