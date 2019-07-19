Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Fire broke out earlier on Thursday at 'Takshashila Arcade' in Sarthana area of Surat where 22 students had died in a fire on its fourth floor on May 24.
The fire broke out during demolition of the floor.
However, it was soon brought under control.
No injuries have been reported. (ANI)
Fire broke out at Surat building on Thursday, under control
ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:12 IST
