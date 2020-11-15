Fire damages 5 shops in West Bengal's Malancha Bazaar

Basirhat (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): A devastating fire in West Bengal's Malancha Bazaar on Sunday gutted five shops and destroyed property worth several lakh rupees.

Two fire engines were deployed to bring the fire under control.



Affected businessman Kushal Pal said, "We don't understand how the fire started. It could have been a circuit issue or due to firecrackers. Police and firefighters have launched an investigation. Traders here have incurred losses of over Rs 10 lakh."



No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

