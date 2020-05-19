Fire doused at chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], May 19 (ANI): A massive fire that had broke out at Add Chem International company here in Ankleshwar GIDC was brought under control on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the afternoon. A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out of the company.

The fire was brought under control with the help of more than 12 fire tenders.

No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

