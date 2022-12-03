Fire doused in Malad area in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): A fire in a building in the Jankalyan Nagar area of Mumbai's Malad on Saturday has been extinguished.

As per the information, five fire tenders reached the spot and doused the level-1 fire on the third floor in Marina Enclave Building at Jankalyan Nagar.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)