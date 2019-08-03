Fire engulfs godown of biscuit factory in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at the godown of Britannia biscuit factory here at Konatanapadu village in the early hours of Saturday.

As many as six fire tenders rushed to the spot and firemen are attempting to douse the flames.

According to fire officials, the blaze might have occurred due to an electric short-circuit.

Further according to initial estimates, there has been loss of property to the tune of crores.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

