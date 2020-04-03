Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A fire erupted in a forest near Srisailam Temple in Kurnool district on Thursday night. It was doused in the wee hours of Friday, said fire officer Ranga Swami.
"The forest caught fire at around 6:30 pm yesterday and it was doused by the fire fighters this morning," said Swami.
He added that no animals were reportedly hurt or dead in the wild fire. (ANI)
Fire erupts in forest near Srisailam temple in AP, doused
ANI | Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:17 IST
