Fire erupts in forest near Srisailam temple in AP, doused

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A fire erupted in a forest near Srisailam Temple in Kurnool district on Thursday night. It was doused in the wee hours of Friday, said fire officer Ranga Swami.

"The forest caught fire at around 6:30 pm yesterday and it was doused by the fire fighters this morning," said Swami.

He added that no animals were reportedly hurt or dead in the wild fire. (ANI)

