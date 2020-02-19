Fire in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur forests partially under control

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A fire that broke out in the forests in the Chaura area of Kinnaur on Wednesday morning had been brought partially under control, authorities said.

BL Negi, Conservator Forest Rampur forest circle, said: "These are not big forest fires but small fires in grazing lands. We have been receiving information and also monitoring these small incidents of fire here in the areas of Kinnaur and Shimla district. Our field teams along with locals are working to control these so the forests can be saved."

"Actually, the villagers here have the wrong perception that the grass grows faster if grazing lands are burnt. We are trying to educate about the same. So far no big fire has been reported in the forests of Kinnaur and Shimla district near Rampur," he further added.

Several incidents of fire have been reported in the forests of Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu districts in the past few weeks. (ANI)

