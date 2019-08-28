Fire in Mumbai timber yard

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): A fire broke out in a timber yard Mustafa Bazaar of Mazgaon, in Byculla here.

The incident took place at Santa Sawta Marg in the early hours of Wednesday.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A local said the fire started early this morning and police and firemen had immediately reached the spot.

More details awaited. (ANI)