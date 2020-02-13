Fire in Mumbai's Andheri East brought under control: Officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The fire that had broken out on Thursday in Rolta company in Mumbai's Andheri East has been brought under control, fire officials said.

"The fire in Rolta company had broken out this afternoon. It has been brought under control now. No persons have been reported injured so far," PS Rahangdale, Director of Maharashtra Fire Service, told reporters here.

According to official reports, the fire was confined to the server room on the second floor of the Rolta company. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot and four fire fighting jets are in operation to control the fire.

As a precautionary measure, the nearby buildings have been evacuated. More details are awaited. (ANI)

