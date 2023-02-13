Fire in Mumbai's Malad area kills one, injures several others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in about 100 shanties in the Malad area of Mumbai on Monday which killed one person and injured several others.

The fire broke out in the slums of the Malad area in Mumbai, and fire personnel were at the spot fighting the blaze.

The Police control room got a call about the fire at around 11.11 AM on Monday. The fire officials reached the spot with fire tenders.



The fire department reported a level 2 fire at the Jamrishi Nagar in the Malad East area of Mumbai.

One district fire officer, 2 additional district fire officials and three fire officers are present at the spot.

The fire was confined to 50-100 hutments killing one person. Several injuries have also been reported in the incident. (ANI)