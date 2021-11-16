Fire Rescue operation underway at Samsung centre in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)
Fire: Rescue operation underway at service centre in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 01:23 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a service centre in Kanjurmarg (East) on Monday.
As per Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam, they received information about a fire breakout incident at around 9 pm.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted," said Kadam.
As per local police, a rescue operation is underway and no casualties have been reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

