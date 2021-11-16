Fire: Rescue operation underway at service centre in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a service centre in Kanjurmarg (East) on Monday.

As per Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam, they received information about a fire breakout incident at around 9 pm.



"The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted," said Kadam.

As per local police, a rescue operation is underway and no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

