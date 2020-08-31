Fire service personnel in Odisha help pregnant woman deliver, move her to hospital

Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Amid flood situation in Chamundia village for the past two days, the Nayagarh fire service team assisted in the successful delivery of a pregnant woman and then rescued her along with the newborn and shifted them to a hospital.

According to officials, the Block Development Officer (BDO) Gania Block had informed the fire services about a pregnant woman getting stuck in the flood-affected village following which the operation to rescue them began.

"Our rescue team, along with some medical staff, reached the village by boat. The rescue team then reached the woman, where the medical staff helped her during her delivery. Following this, the woman and the newborn were shifted to a medical facility by the team," said Thakur prasad Dalai, Assistant Fire Officer Nayagarh. (ANI)

