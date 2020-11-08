Firecracker sellers in Haryana miffed over cracker ban

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Shopkeepers selling firecrackers in Panchkula have said that the state government's order to ban the sale of firecrackers will cause them a huge loss.



"We were expecting our business to revive during Diwali but all went in vain. I request the government to give some relaxations," said Ajay Sood, a seller.

"Around 15 to 20 workers are working with us, it will become difficult to even pay their salaries. Firecracker stocks are piled up here which will be of no use later. We were expecting the market to boost but we are left with nothing," he added.

Haryana on Friday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers across the state, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (ANI)

