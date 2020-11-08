Firecrackers sellers in West Bengal miffed over Calcutta HC ban

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], November 7 (ANI): After Calcutta High Court banned firecrackers in West Bengal, traders and small scale sellers in the state have expressed displeasure, saying that the court's decision will cause them financial loss.



"The government should understand our pain. What should we do with the stock of firecrackers we already have in store? Many sellers had taken loans to purchase stock," said a firecracker seller from Siliguri.

This comes after the Calcutta HC on Thursday ordered a ban on bursting of all kinds of crackers or fireworks for Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chhatpuja in West Bengal.

The court had also ordered a ban on the sale of firecrackers amid the pandemic. (ANI)

