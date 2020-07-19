Fires outside four temples in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): Fires were seen outside four temples in Coimbatore's Town Hall and Ukkadam areas in the early hours on Saturday

According to CCTV footage, unidentified miscreants were seen starting fires outside temples in the city.

Shakti Sena State President, Anbu Mari said: "We strongly condemn this act and we're sure that the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) is responsible for this. They have done this to create fear among the Hindu people."

Arjun Sampath, state president of the Hindu Makkal Katchi, said that fires were set off outside four temples - Mahaliamman temple, Kottai Easwaran Temple, Vinayakar temple near the railway station and a smaller temple.

"Yesterday all political parties spoke out against the saffron colour that was thrown on the Periyar Statue, but so far no political party, not even the Chief Minister has said condemned today's act. We strongly condemn this act and call for a one-day shop closure in Coimbatore.

On Friday, social reformer EV Ramasamy Periyar's statue in Sundarapuram in Coimbatore was desecrated. A 21-year-old Bharat Sena worker surrendered before the police on Friday in connection with the incident later in the day. (ANI)

