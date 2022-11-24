Firing at Assam-Meghalaya border: Govt transfers SP, orders probe

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Assam government transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Karbi Anglong district a day after the firing incident that occurred along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

At least six people were killed in the firing incident that took place after a clash between a mob and a contingent of police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday.

In a notification issued by the Home (A) department of the Assam government on Wednesday, the government said that Indranil Baruah posted as the Commandant, 23rd AP(IR) Battalion, Siloni Karbi Anglong has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (SP), Hamren (West Karbi Anglong) with immediate effect.

"Imdad Ali, Superintendent of Police, Hamren (West Karbi Anglong) is transferred and posted as Commandant, 23rd AP(IR) Battalion, Siloni Karbi Anglong," said the government notification.



The state government on Tuesday said that a judicial inquiry has also been ordered following the firing incident in West Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The Assam government has already instituted a Judicial Inquiry under a Retired Judge of the High Court to ascertain the facts, circumstances and exact reasons for the incident, the statement said on Wednesday.

"In addition to this, the state government has also taken steps including transferring Imdad Ali, SP, West Karbi Anglong, and suspending Kajal Nath, Officer-in-Charge, Jirikinding police station, and Shikari Enghi, Forest Protection Officer, Kheroni Forest Range," said the statement.

The state government has also announced to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased persons, who died in the firing incident.

"All personnel of the Police Force and Forest Force involved in the incident will be closed to their respective Reserves, and the Assam government has decided to hand over the investigation of the entire incident to a Central/neutral investigation agency," the government statement said. (ANI)

