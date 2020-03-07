Firing between two groups of lawyers in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 7 (ANI): An incident of firing was reported between two groups of lawyers at District and Sessions Court here on Friday.

"We received info that an argument had broken out between two groups of lawyers and firing had taken place," said Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.

"No FIR registered yet. CCTV footage is being checked," he added.

Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

