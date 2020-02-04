Firing in Shaheen Bagh reminds of Jan 30, 1948, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that firing incident in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area reminds of January 30, 1948 - Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

While replying to a question over Shaheen Bagh incident, Baghel told reporters here, "Women have been sitting there. This country is of Mahatma Gandhi, Guru Ghasidas, Guru Nanak Dev, where there has been a tradition of walking on the path of truth and non-violence."

"Firing happened at the place where women are protesting peacefully, this reminds of January 30, 1948, it shows that whosoever walks on the path of peace will be shot," he added.

Kapil Gujjar, the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh on February 1, was earlier sent on police remand for two days by a Delhi court on Sunday. Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident. (ANI)

