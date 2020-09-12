Firing incident in Delhi leads to Interstate Arms Syndicate, 8 arrested

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Eight accused have been arrested in connection with the Raghubir Nagar firing incident that took place on the intervening night of September 1-2, police said on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Deepak Purohit, DCP (West) Delhi said, "Eight accused have been arrested in connection with Raghubir Nagar firing incident that took place on the intervening night of 1st and 2nd September. The shots were fired on a person named Babu."

"During further investigations and arrest, it was found that the shots were fired on the directions of Babu's wife Sumita. So Sumita is also arrested. We have recovered nine country-made pistols and 43 live cartridges from accused, he said.

The police detailed about the incident in a press note stating, "On September 1 complainant Panno Devi, wife of Rajender Singh resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi had made a PCR call about a firing incident, subsequently the statement of the caller's son Babu was recorded in which he stated that one person Manoj @Rahtel resident of Raghubir Nagar, age 25 years has shot two rounds straight towards him."

A team under the supervision of Inspector Anil Kumar Sharma SHO/R.G and over all guidelines of DCP/West Deepak Purohit was formed.

The press note said, The entire Raghubir Nagar area was sealed and a passive manhunt along with combing operation was launched covering every rooftop and surrounding woodland area and after three hours of rigorous efforts, the accused Manoj @Rahtel was arrested.



He disclosed that he bought a country-made pistol from Tarun @Rakesh who is already wanted in case FIR under sections 302/397/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act police station Nihal Vihar. He brutally murdered a person Shenkky in police station Nihal Vihar.

At the instance of Tarun @Rakesh, the main weapon supplier namely Sabir (34 years) was arrested with two country-made pistols and 20 live cartilages.

Sabir disclosed the Interstate Organized Arms Syndicate. He further disclosed the name of his supplier namely MAMU from, Firozabad, UP. He is previously involved in 29 cases of Arms Act, snatching, theft and robbery.

On the instant of Sabir, Ajay @Jatin resident of Raghubir Nagar, Delhi was arrested and one country-made pistols and five live cartilages were recovered from him.

The other arrested accused is Bobby resident of, Guru Gobind Kunj, New Delhi. He was arrested and one country-made pistols and 10 live cartilages were recovered from him.

Shalender, a resident of Pahad Ganj New Delhi, was arrested and two country-made pistols and two live cartilages were recovered from his possession. Shalender is previously involved in 12 cases of Arms Act, snatching, theft, and robbery.

Sunny, resident of Tagore Garden, New Delhi, age-26 years was got arrested and one country-made pistols and five live cartilages were recovered from his possession, the press note added. (ANI)

