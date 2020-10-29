Firing, lathicharge on devotees in Munger done at behest of Nitish Kumar-Sushil Modi govt: Congress

Patna (Bihar) October 29 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday alleged that firing and lathi-charge on devotees of Maa Durga in Munger were done at the behest of Nitish Kumar-Sushil Modi government.

Speaking at a press conference, Surjewala said, "Firing and lathi-charge on devotees of Maa Durga in Munger were done at the behest of Nitish Kumar-Sushil Modi government. There is arson and lawlessness, and Nitish Kumar is to be held responsible."

"Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi government do not have the right to stay in the power for even a second. In the last 72 hours, twice Munger was engulfed by violence. The law and order situation in the state is the worst. People of Munger have been demanding justice for the past 72 hours but they faced violence due to JDU, BJP, and police administration," Surjewala added.

He further said, "Eight people got injured and many women and children and old people were beaten. One innocent was killed with bullets."

"Can a CM be like this who order firing in its own citizens," the Congress leader questioned.

He raised five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Who is responsible for the beating of devotees in Munger. Why firing was done. Why an innocent was shot in the head. After 72 hours, who is responsible for the conspiracy to save Collector and SP. Who is responsible for the 'Maha Jungle Raj' of JDU and BJP."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate removal of Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Munger over arson in the district of poll-bound Bihar.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba AO, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh that has to be completed with the next seven days. New District Magistrate and the SP will be posted in Munger today itself.

Unidentified persons caused arson at Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) and SP office in Munger, setting several vehicles on fire and damaging office on Thursday.

The mob was protesting against a man's death during a firing incident on October 26 at the time of Goddess Durga immersion and demanded action against Munger SP and SDO. (ANI)