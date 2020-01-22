Firm on my remark on Rahul Gandhi, says Mumbai University Prof Yogesh Soman

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Mumbai University Professor Yogesh Soman on Wednesday said he continues to stand "firm" on his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The professor has reportedly been sent on compulsory leave after he allegedly made some offensive remarks against Gandhi.

"I am firm on what I said. I got to know through the media that I am being sent on forced leave. I will give an official statement when an official inquiry is held," Soman told reporters here.

Soman is facing flak after he shared a video online in which he responded to Rahul Gandhi's controversial 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' comment.

Soman, in his video, said that the Congress scion did not have Savarkar's qualities. (ANI)

