'Firozabad glass bangle' industry struggles to recover post-COVID, hopes next govt to reopen shut factories

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad which is known for glass bangles all across the country has been struggling to cope up as only 20 to 30 per cent of factories have become operational post-COVID-19 pandemic due to lack of demand and expensive raw materials.

"Firozabad is famous for glass bangles but after the COVID-19 pandemic the situation has deteriorated and the market has not picked up yet. Earlier more than 100 factories were operational but now only 20-30 factories are operational in the district. Raw material, gas and chemicals are expensive and demand has reduced drastically," said glass bangle wholesaler Mashuddin to ANI.

"Whichever party comes to power, it should work for the betterment of glass business so that workers can have a better future," he added.



Bangle trader Shahnawaz sharing details about the current state of employment in the district said businesses are down and almost 75 to 85 per cent of workers are unemployed.

"Market is not getting proper demand and those who are employed are forced to work on half from the usual pay," he added.



He wants Firozabad to prosper and for that, he urges "government should take care of labourers and their families."

He also believes that Firozabad bangles should get international branding and the Government can help in achieving that.

Jameel Ahmed, a worker in one of the factories, also requested the government to take note of the "plight of labours as a majority of them are unemployed right now" and insisted that arrangements should be made that the factories restart once again.

"Many Factories are closed and labours are facing difficulties due to poverty. After COVID-19 factories have closed and the raw material is also getting expensive. Workers need the attention of the government," Ahmed said.



Just like Jameel, Mohammed Rafique works in the same factory and complaints that many politicians visit the district during elections but nobody focuses on labour's conditions.

"We are doing 12 hours of shift and there is no respite. They should also focus on issues of Firozabad labourers. You see labour in Delhi and other metro cities, they are in better condition," Rafique said.

Firozabad will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on February 20.

Seven-phase Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10, and the polling for the first two phases have been held. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)